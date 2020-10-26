Rep Talk: Introducing our talented director, Frazer Findlay

Frazer Findlay is directing Repertory Theatre's panto Peter Pan. Photo / Reuben Janes

Rep Talk with Nadine Rayner

Repertory Theatre is delighted to have Frazer Findlay directing 'Peter Pan', the pantomime this year. Frazer is a recent arrival from Taumaranui, where he held the position of Head of Arts at Taumaranui High School for14 years.

"I fell in love with theatre when I was at secondary school in Auckland. I hadn't been that keen on it until we were studying the play 'Twelve Angry Men' and the teacher told me I was to play the part of Juror Number Eight, the lead role, and I thought 'Wow! I've got the main part.' When I was cast as Joseph in the school's production of 'Godspell' I was totally hooked on theatre."

This accomplished young man has two masters degrees, one in fine arts from Whanganui Polytechnic and another in Maori Visual Arts from Massey University, where he also gained his teaching qualification. Currently, Frazer is working towards his PhD in Creative Performance Pedagogy while he commutes daily to Feilding High School, where he holds the position of Head of Drama Faculty.

"Last year I won the Brown Ink Award from Playmarket. It's an annual competition for emerging Maori playwrights. They have your work performed by a professional cast under a professional director, after which they question you about your work and critique it. It was quite a valuable experience," Frazer said.

"I've directed about 40 shows, including 'Peter Pan' twice. There's quite a long list: 'Lord of the Flies', 'Tram Track Tragedy', 'As Good As It Gets', 'Footloose', 'Grease'. "I really can't remember them all," Frazer said.

We're only a few weeks into rehearsal and 'Peter Pan' is shaping up to be a great production with its talented cast and crew under an experienced director. It's going to be a lovely family treat for the Christmas season on stage from Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, December 6. Do come and see it, as I'm sure you'll all enjoy it.