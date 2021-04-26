Rep Talk: Director Glenn Cameron glad to be back at Whanganui's Repertory Theatre

Glenn Cameron, pictured with canine friend Rupert, will direct Repertory Theatre's production of Shenanigan's Wake. Photo / Supplied

Glenn Cameron is a familiar name to Whanganui theatregoers as he's directed many successful plays and musicals here.

His favourites? "Les Miserables, 'Allo 'Allo and The Last of the Summer Wine are my favourites," Glenn said.

We missed Glenn when he moved over to Hastings for a few years and we're very glad he's back. Ill health prevented him from participating in theatre for a wee while but now he's back at Repertory Theatre directing another of his favourite plays, Shenanigan's Wake.

"It's a very, very funny play," he said.

"I played Father Murphy when we produced it in Hastings but I wasn't the director then. We played to full houses. Shenanigan's Wake was written for restaurant theatre but we're simply producing it as a straight three-act play.

"I was lucky. Absolutely the right people came in to audition for the right parts. They are just perfect. Father Murphy has a lot to put up with dealing with Hedley, the undertaker, and the way Chris McKenzie plays it is just right. Hedley exasperates him."

There are some well-known old songs included in the script so I asked Glenn if he wanted the audience to join in the singing.

"Well, it would be nice if they did but these guys are getting pretty hammered. It'd be quite hard to sing along with them because they're all over the place," he chuckled. "It's so funny."

I've noticed that there's a baby in the play.

"Oh yes," Glenn said, "we need an older type pram or pushchair, a life-size baby doll and an older type of baby's bottle."

Does anyone have any of those things and would be prepared to lend them to us? All care taken of course. If you'd be happy to let us borrow any one of those things please ring me on 343 3312.

Shenanigan's Wake opens at Repertory Theatre on May 27 to June 5. Do go along to see it and enjoy a good laugh.