Rep Talk: Direct Hit gets postponed

Gillian Avery, Russell Penton and Dee Brough sharing the stage in rehearsing for Direct Hit. Photo / Supplied

"Disappointed doesn't even come close to describing how I feel," lamented Kerry Girdwood, director of Repertory Theatre's latest production Direct Hit.

"All that hard work, all that effort canned at the last minute."

Indeed!

When I arrived at the theatre to help out with the final dress rehearsal on Tuesday, August 17, Kerry met me at the door to tell me that she'd decided to cancel the evening although technically the rehearsal could have gone ahead.

"You reach a point in rehearsal where the cast peaks and they're ready for an audience. We were ready to go."

Kerry does agree with the Government's decision though.

"The Government has gone hard and fast, which I agree with. Look what's happened in Sydney. They're just in 'lockdown light', people aren't obeying the restrictions so the virus keeps on spreading."

What happens now?

"Well, we just have to wait and see. If we go to level 2 lockdown next Wednesday, which I doubt, we could have a rehearsal on Wednesday and put the play on for the public on Thursday and Friday but I don't really see that happening. We've agreed that we'll certainly put the play on later, possibly in October. Yes, that's the most likely scenario. It's a good play - unusual, but a good play."

I do feel sorry for Kerry and her cast but we all understand the need for extreme caution with this virus.

Direct Hit will go ahead at a later time, most probably in October ... that gives us something to look forward to.