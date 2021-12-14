Rep Talk: Changes in the Mr Fox den

Director Kerry Girdwood and Fantastic Mr Fox cast members Ryder Edmonds, Elizabeth Morton, Emily Robertson and Elise McDouall. Photo / Russell Penton



There's been a change of cast for Fantastic Mr Fox because Murray Milne has had to withdraw from the lead as Mr Fox for health reasons.

Luckily for Rep Theatre, Russell Penton has agreed to play the part.

Unfortunately, Phil Portland has also had to withdraw as our director but Kerry Girdwood has agreed to step into his place to ensure this fun children's production goes ahead.

"The cast have put in so much work into rehearsing and learning lines, it would be a real shame to abandon Mr Fox at this stage. Their energy and enthusiasm is heartwarming," Kerry said.

"I want it to have a lot of the elements of panto, you know, lots of audience participation, calling out 'He's behind you! Watch out!', that kind of thing. There are a lot of delightful song and dance numbers too."

It sounds like it's going to be huge fun for children over the summer holiday.