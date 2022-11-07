Rachel (right) and Meagan Keay are rehearsing at Repertory Theatre. Photo / Dee Brough

Rachel and Meagan Keay make up another delightful mother / daughter duo rehearsing James and the Giant Peach at Repertory Theatre.

Mother Rachel plays the part of James' mother, which is pretty brave of her as James' mother experiences some really scary situations. Daughter Meagan has the pivotal role of the narrator, telling the story as it unfolds.

Having watched this young lady in rehearsals, I think she's ideal for that role as her speech is so clear, well enunciated. I wasn't surprised to learn that she'd achieved success in inter-school speech competitions. This busy lass also enjoys several sports including tennis, hockey, soccer and athletics.

Rachel's a busy person too with wide-ranging interests which include house renovations, gardening and caring for her lifestyle block.

Both Rachel and Meagan are new members of Repertory Theatre but have had earlier theatre experiences in school.

Although they're having fun on stage, they're happy to help out backstage too which is great as we'll need all hands on deck for James and the Giant Peach.