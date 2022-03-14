Woodchopping is a source of conflict in Timberrr ...!, a play by Damon Andrews and Matt Chamberlain. Photo / Warren Buckland

Theatre has been impacted by Covid restrictions but despite the challenges we all manage to produce plays, enjoy theatre and seek out thought-provoking and humorous plays.

Browsing through the latest Playmarket Bulletin my attention was snagged by this new play by Damon Andrews and Matt Chamberlain.

Described as a comedy about deforestation, I think it might also be described as a comedy about two stubborn men competing with each other.

Ned Murphy, champion woodchopper, is about to retire. A young man, Billy, arrives from the city claiming to be his son but there's no way Ned wants anything to do with him.

Billy, determined to gain Ned's acceptance, sets out to prove that he's every bit as good an axeman as Ned ... if not better!

This production features 18 different characters played by only three actors. There's not only woodchopping, there are two world wars, a town dance and horse riding. How do you stage horse riding? Film? Hobby horses? Well, it is a comedy.

Perhaps Repertory Theatre could consider this play in the future, even if it's just our play reading group reading it through at first. It does seem really funny.

In the meantime Timberrr ...! will be onstage at Wellington's Circa Theatre from March 26 to April 23.