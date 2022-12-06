Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Relationship and sexual education in many schools not meeting Ministry of Health requirements

Emma Bernard
By
7 mins to read
The University of Canterbury's health education expert Dr Rachel Dixon said she wasn't surprised by the results of a nationwide survey regarding RSE. Photo / NZME

The University of Canterbury's health education expert Dr Rachel Dixon said she wasn't surprised by the results of a nationwide survey regarding RSE. Photo / NZME

The high number of small rural schools in Whanganui could mean more children missing out on a well-rounded relationship and sexual education (RSE), Family Planning Whanganui health promoter Neil Buddle says.

“Schools with only one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle