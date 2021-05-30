Regional civil defence, iwi meet to discuss consequences of major disasters

The Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group held a workshop in Marton with iwi representatives to better understand potential consequences from earthquakes and floods. Photo / Supplied

A regional civil defence group has been working with iwi representatives to better understand the consequences of major disasters.

The Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MWCDEM) Group held a workshop at Te Poho o Tuariki in Marton last week to better understand the potential consequences of a major flood or earthquake, and how these types of events may impact Māori across their rohe (region).

The MWCDEM Group recently began reviewing the risks posed by hazards within the region as part of the overall review of the MWCDEM Group Plan, a document that outlines the aims and objectives of the group over the next five years.

Engagement with tāngata whenua also reflects the National Disaster Resilience Strategy objective to build the relationship between emergency management organisations and iwi and hapū

to ensure greater recognition, understanding and integration of Māori perspectives and tikanga in emergency management.

MWCDEM Group Iwi Advisor Chris Kumeroa said representatives in attendance would inform tribal entities the process had begun.

"I think we can all give ourselves a pat on the back," Kumeroa said.

"This is genuine treaty relationship building and will mean a lot to tāngata whenua in our region."