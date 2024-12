Emergency services worked to clear Mataroa Rd after a truck crash blocked the route in Taihape. Photo / NZME

A person was treated for minor injuries after a refrigerated truck crashed and blocked Mataroa Rd in Taihape on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 4.55am with Mataroa Rd cleared by 8.15am.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said the trailer of a refrigerated truck rolled and blocked the road, but the rest of the truck stayed upright.

“They managed to get the tractor unit away from the trailer which was good.

“But it still blocked the road.”