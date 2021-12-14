Reflections on the role of volunteers

A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all at Sport Whanganui.



As we reflect on another year drawing to a close, there are three key things that stand out about our regional community for the team at Sport Whanganui: connectedness, the individual's ability to keep giving, and resilience.

I think we will all agree that 2021 has been a year of highs and lows, quite like no other we have experienced before. Despite this, we have continued to adapt and with all the new challenges, sports and active recreation clubs across the region have found ways to remain active.

Our vast pool of volunteers have continually adapted and adjusted to lockdowns and most recently, the new Covid-19 Protection Framework. The time put in to ensure sports and active recreation could still take place is immeasurable.

Aidan O'Connor, sport and club partnership lead for Sport Whanganui, has massive respect for the volunteer sector and describes the process the community have undertaken for the good of sport:

"Volunteers play a vital role in our sports network. Many of our sports operate solely through the incredible dedication and commitment from many members of our community who volunteer their time.

"This has never been more apparent than now as we all learn to adapt to the new Covid Protection Framework and how that impacts community sport.

"Sport NZ has provided detailed guidance for our sector and set up webinars for people to ask questions as they relate to the new framework. Our sporting community are now working towards delivering their sport in a safe manner that adheres to the new traffic light levels.

"We know at times volunteering can be a thankless task, however through initiatives such as the re-introduction of the volunteer card we are wanting to let volunteers know that we appreciate the immense amount of work they do. A huge thanks to the Mainstreet businesses who support the volunteer card this year!

"It is important that we as a network continue to look at the new and different ways people are wanting to volunteer and adapt to cater for this. We know how important volunteers are and we need to listen to their feedback around their volunteering experience. This can help us make any necessary changes to ensure our sporting network continues to thrive."

The Active Wellbeing team who provide as part of their mahi, Green Prescription and Fit for Surgery programmes to support individuals on their pathway to wellbeing, have been humbled witnessing how clients have managed to overcome the obstacles to remain focused on their wellbeing.

We have all been challenged at times to maintain relationships from a distance over the last year, with lockdowns and the new traffic light system, and this has been particularly true for these clients. We acknowledge the hard work and perseverance it has taken to stay focused and prioritise wellbeing.

Deb Byers, Active Wellbeing manager, describes what can be a roller coaster ride to wellbeing: "It can be really disheartening to get on a roll with exercise and diet routines and to have the routine broken because access to facilities is restricted, or we can't meet face to face with our support.

"Our routines look different from where we were a year ago, but the important thing is we kept going, we adapted."

Danny Jonas, chief executive of Sport Whanganui, shares his insight from 2021: "We have had a stark reminder in the last two years that the wellbeing of the individuals is the most important thing, and I don't just mean from a Covid-19 perspective.

"These individuals are part of the makeup of our community and contribute in their own way to the greater wellbeing of everyone. It can be easy to lose sight of that. Sport and recreation can be the gel that builds a community by connecting individuals to a common interest from all age groups and backgrounds.

"I can't emphasise enough the value volunteers bring to our community by providing sport and activity."

At times we have all had our resilience tested yet we continue to build new routines. To all the organisations and individuals who plan, organise and participate in sport and active recreation, to those who have continued on their journey to wellbeing, Sport Whanganui says a huge thank you.