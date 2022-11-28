Charlie Mete (left) and Josephine Renata began the Rātana Pā' playground project in 2018. Photo / Bevan Conley

The township of Rātana in Rangitīkei has a brand new playground and basketball court, which opened just in time for summer.

It’s come about thanks to the hard work of Josephine Renata and Charlie Mete.

Mete, the chairman of the Rātana Community Board, said the project began in 2018.

“There was talk about upgrading the existing playground but when we got guys in to look at it they just said it would be better to start again.

“Basically, we had to start from scratch.

“All the ground was dug up and there were a lot of civil works. That’s where the bulk of the funding went, to be honest.”

Funding came courtesy of the Rangitīkei District Council, Lotto, Whanganui Community Foundation, JBS Dudding Charitable Trust, Four Regions Trust and TG McCarthy Trust.

“We started off with a bit of a sausage sizzle at the rugby game, but it would have taken a long time and a lot of sausage sizzles to get this finished,” Mete said.

“It was important we didn’t burden the ratepayers in the district and the community. There were quite a few funding applications and presentations.”

Renata is the lead of the Rātana Playground and Whānau Space group.

She said community engagement was important throughout the project.

The ship in the centre of the playground is a tribute to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana’s world tour in 1924. Photo / Bevan Conley

“We went to the local kura and got the kids to draw up some ideas for the playground itself.

“They had a lot of input into the equipment and said they wanted in here. When it was all finished, they could come and say ‘Wow, that must be the boat I asked for’.

“The kids helped paint all the fences as well. They know they have to look after it.”

The boat is a tribute to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana’s world tour in 1924 when he took a petition signed by more than 30,000 Māori to London.

They had no idea how to do funding applications when the project was getting started, Mete said.

“Adina Foley (senior project manager) at the Rangitīkei District Council has helped. She’s been amazing.

“There were a few talks with the Marton Development Group as well. They gave us a lot of good information on what to do and what not to do.”

The Marton Development Group was the driving force behind that town’s new playground, which opened last year.

A half-sized basketball court that used to live on the Rātana site has been resurfaced and turned into a full court, complete with adjustable hoops and backboards.

The Rātana senior men’s side came to try it out at the official launch on November 19.

Part of the playground pre-upgrade. Photo / Supplied

“There are a lot of kids in our community who play for other clubs too,” Mete said.

Renata said there were separate play areas for younger and older kids, along with a communal barbecue area for whānau.

“The idea was not to just have a children’s playground, we wanted people of all ages to be able to come down and enjoy it.”

Equipment was purchased from the Playground Centre in Whanganui and installed by Marton’s Mcilwaine Building Solutions.

Two more pieces of play equipment are still to arrive and some landscaping is to be completed, but Renata said they couldn’t keep the kids out any longer.

“We are already noticing a lot more people from out of town coming here to check it out.

“After church on a Sunday, a lot of people go to family’s homes and have lunch but now they are coming here to gather. It’s great.”

One final piece of the playground puzzle is the wall that separates the basketball court from the rugby field next door.

“That’s a bit of a blank canvas and we’d like to get a mural on both sides,” Mete said.

“If you’re an artist who wants to come and do something, let us know.”