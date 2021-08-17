Rangitīkei Rivers collective grows to 17 sub-catchments

Co-ordinator Louise Totman and chairman Roger Dalrymple hold a map showing the original Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment Collective area. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment Collective is celebrating success, with the collective expanding to another seven sub-catchments and a second co-ordinator in a year.

It can also boast water samples taken each month at 62 sites, then collected in Taihape, Ohingaiti and Hunterville and taken to the Central Environmental Laboratories in Palmerston North for testing.

The sampling takes volunteers a few hours every month, northern co-ordinator Louise Totman said.

The samples are tested for nitrogen, phosphorous, turbidity and E. coli.

The first sub-catchment to begin testing was the pilot Upper Moawhango in December 2018. Some of the others have been testing for two years, but it takes three to five years to form a base to measure from.

It was too early to publicise the results, Totman said.

"We certainly will share it when we think the time is right."

About 70 people were at the Taihape Rugby Club Rooms for the collective's annual general meeting on August 3.

There were speakers and a Q&A session about intensive winter grazing and the new freshwater rules. The guest speaker was global adventurer Jamie Fitzgerald.

The collective has grown to 17 sub-catchments across Rangitīkei, Turakina and Whangaehu. Each will have its own budget for its chosen activities from nearly $1 million provided by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

A second co-ordinator, Harriet Gibson, has been hired for the southern area. She lives in Hunterville and will cover Whangaehu and Turakina sub-catchments, new sub-catchments, and any others south of Hunterville.

Julie Ireland is another new employee, managing a project to control old man's beard on private land, with help from former Horizons Regional Council staffer Neil Gallagher. Their budget is $1.5 million from MPI's Jobs for Nature fund through until June 2023.

They have subcontracted the Rangitīkei Environment Group to work on the ground, doubling its numbers.

Farmers were "a bit despondent" in the face of changing requirements, Totman said.

"They can see the benefit of being part of a catchment group, not doing it all on your own."