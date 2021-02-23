Rangitīkei, Manawatū rural areas move to restricted fire season from February 24

The restrictions are in place from 8am this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A restricted fire season is in place in the Rangitīkei, Manawatū and Palmerston North rural districts from 8am on Wednesday, February 24.

Principal rural fire officer Bradley Shanks said ground conditions in the districts have changed enough to require the move from an open to restricted season.

"A restricted fire season means you will need to apply for a permit for any outdoor fire and follow the conditions listed on your fire permit," Shanks said.

"You can have a hangi or umu, and use a gas-fired barbecue but follow the safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

Horowhenua rural district and all towns in the region remain in open fire season. However, a total fire ban remains for all beaches across all districts.

To find out which fire season your area is in and to apply for a fire permit if required go to www.checkitsalright.nz