The heritage-listed former Rangitīkei District Council offices in Broadway and High St in Marton are for sale. Photo / NZME

The heritage-listed former Rangitīkei District Council offices in Broadway and High St in Marton are for sale. Photo / NZME

A set of council-owned buildings in Broadway and High St in Marton are up for sale with hopes an interested developer might retain their unique character.

Rangitīkei District Council intended to renovate the buildings and move into them, with Mayor Andy Watson saying it would have strengthened the main street.

Instead, the council will build a new $19 million council administration building that will incorporate the library and information centre on its existing High St site in Marton.

“From my point of view it is disappointing, I would have liked to have seen council buildings being built in the main street,” Watson said.

“However, the reality of dealing with the heritage aspects of the building and no absolute guarantee that we would get heritage sign-off has complicated the issue.”