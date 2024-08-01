At last year’s Bakels award, her broccoli, blue cheese and caramelised onion pie picked up fifth place in the Cafe Boutique category.
Her most popular pie at Relish Rangitīkei is a classic mince and cheese.
“Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
“But people will ring up and ask us to save one in particular if they know they’ll be gone early in the day.”
The judging for the Bakels NZ Pie Awards 2024 is done blind with each pie identified by a number and its ingredients, but without any clues to give away which bakery the pie belongs to.
“It has to be something you make on a regular basis and it’s got to look a certain way to even make it to the tasting stage,” Bridget McNaught said.
This year’s supreme winner and the country’s most prestigious pie award went to a slow-cooked Sumatra-style beef pie from Rangiora Bakery, Artisan.
Relish Rangitikei has been run by the sisters since 2016, and most of the customers who visit every day are well-known to the pair. The cafe’s position on Hunterville’s main road also makes it a popular stop-off for tourists and families on road trips.
“We still get people who come along and say: ‘How long has the place been here’.”
In the family business, McNaught does all of the baking and McNaught-Kennedy is in charge of front-of-house and accounts.