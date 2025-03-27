“When you come off the Waipuna hill down to Papariki and back it’s just so pretty.”

The Raetihi Gutbuster features two rides and two runs highlighting the scenery of Ruapehu and the Whanganui River.

The bike races allow for the option of a standard bike or e-bike to cater to everyone’s needs.

“All bikes are welcome, just come and have some fun,” Twyman said.

“It’s all about getting people out and enjoying life from a bike saddle.”

Bike travel company Ride Holidays, which offers national and international holidays centred around travelling and exploring via bike, is the naming rights sponsor for the event.

It chose to sponsor the event to promote and protect one of the few road-based cycle trails left in New Zealand.

“A big part of their ethos is giving back to the community,” Twyman said.

“They really believe in the event.”

Ride Holidays spokesman Karl Woolcott said one of the reasons it sponsored the Gutbuster was because it went beyond only the physical activity.

“They’re about building connections - between people, communities and landscapes. The Gutbuster captures the essence of adventure and small-town New Zealand.”

The event had expanded over the past few years since the introduction of the 5km run, Twyman said.

The Raetihi Rambler is suitable for families and young children, and includes the option to participate as a team. Dressing up, chatting and having fun are encouraged for the community-focused run.

Everyone who participates in one of the events will receive a commemorative medal and a bag of fresh local vegetables. There will also be spot prizes and first-place prizes from local businesses.

The event hub at the Waimarino Museum on Seddon St will have food and market stalls.

The Raetihi Gutbuster is on Saturday, April 12. Registrations are open at raetihi-gutbuster.com

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.