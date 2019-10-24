Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Racing with Iain Hyndman: Who to back this weekend

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Kylie Fawcett is confident Polly Grey can step-up at Trentham on Saturday after this enormous Matamata Cup victory. Photo / Trish Dunell

Kylie Fawcett is confident Polly Grey can step-up at Trentham on Saturday after this enormous Matamata Cup victory. Photo / Trish Dunell

Matamata trainer Kylie Fawcett is pleased with last start Listed Matamata Cup (1600m) winner Polly Grey and believes the five-year-old can take the next step up in Saturday's Gr.3 Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Thompson

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.