“You’ve got to stand up to say enough is enough. We’ve got to fight back in regard to what this intolerable Government is doing to all of us.”

Mair told the Chronicle the event was about keeping pressure on the Government, and examples of its “shocking” behaviour included changes to pay equity and to the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

As part of its 2025 Budget, the Government reallocated $12.8 billion previously set aside for its pay equity scheme, with the previous Government’s changes to the Equal Pay Act rescinded under urgency in May.

At Majestic Square, Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono told the crowd the Government was “only focused on the profits of their multimillionaire and multibillionaire friends”.

“What we have seen under this Government is an attack on workers’ rights,” he said.

“That’s why it‘s so incredibly important for us to come out to events like this to show our solidarity, but also to remember the history and connection of our movements.”

Iwi leader Ken Mair speaks at Pākaitore during Rā Whakamana. Photo / Mike Tweed

The National Iwi Chairs Forum and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi announced plans for Rā Whakamana last month.

In a joint statement, they said October 28 carried deep meaning.

“It marks the signing of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) and the first Labour Day demonstrations in 1890 that helped secure the eight-hour working day.”

On October 23, hundreds of Whanganui public sector workers, including teachers, nurses and doctors, joined a nationwide strike for better working conditions and pay.

At the time, Whanganui MP Carl Bates said the strikes were “politically motivated” and disruptive, with surgeries being cancelled as a result.

He told the Chronicle this week he was not in regular contact with unions but was aware Rā Whakamana was happening.

“I’m wondering how many more strikes unions need before they go back to the negotiating table, like the Prime Minister has suggested, and get to a resolution,” he said.

“I hope that the next one is unions striking for economic growth, because we have to grow the productivity of New Zealand in order for us all to get access to health, education and other social services New Zealanders deserve.”

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mair said bad weather around the country forced some Rā Whakamana events to be cancelled but it was important to carry on in Whanganui.

“The most important thing is the mana of the kaupapa,” he said.

“We are elated by this turnout.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.