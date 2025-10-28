Protesters march along Victoria Ave on their way to Majestic Square. Photo / Mike Tweed
A crowd of about 200 braved the weather in Whanganui to celebrate Labour Day and protest decisions by the coalition Government.
The event was part of Rā Whakamana, Tuesday’s nationwide day of solidarity bringing together iwi and unions, with participants gathering at Pākaitore Reserve before marching along Victoria Ave toMajestic Square.
Speaking at Pākaitore, iwi leader Ken Mair said it did not matter if it was raining.
“Don’t worry about numbers, worry about why you’re here,” he said.
“When you’re getting trampled on – our rights as a people, as communities, as Māori, as iwi, women, our environment – there’s no choice.
As part of its 2025 Budget, the Government reallocated $12.8 billion previously set aside for its pay equity scheme, with the previous Government’s changes to the Equal Pay Act rescinded under urgency in May.
In a joint statement, they said October 28 carried deep meaning.
“It marks the signing of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) and the first Labour Day demonstrations in 1890 that helped secure the eight-hour working day.”
“I hope that the next one is unions striking for economic growth, because we have to grow the productivity of New Zealand in order for us all to get access to health, education and other social services New Zealanders deserve.”
Speaking to the Chronicle, Mair said bad weather around the country forced some Rā Whakamana events to be cancelled but it was important to carry on in Whanganui.
“The most important thing is the mana of the kaupapa,” he said.
“We are elated by this turnout.”
