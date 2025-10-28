Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rā Whakamana: Iwi, unions come together in Whanganui to protest coalition Government

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Protesters march along Victoria Ave on their way to Majestic Square. Photo / Mike Tweed

Protesters march along Victoria Ave on their way to Majestic Square. Photo / Mike Tweed

A crowd of about 200 braved the weather in Whanganui to celebrate Labour Day and protest decisions by the coalition Government.

The event was part of Rā Whakamana, Tuesday’s nationwide day of solidarity bringing together iwi and unions, with participants gathering at Pākaitore Reserve before marching along Victoria Ave to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save