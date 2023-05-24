Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘Quite a disgrace’: Future of Whanganui’s William Birch Pool in the spotlight

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Sediment has been an issue at the pool since the 1970s. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sediment has been an issue at the pool since the 1970s. Photo / Bevan Conley

William Birch Reserve and its long-disused pool have come under the microscope, with various groups agreeing to collaborate on possible upgrades.

Opened in the 1930s on the Ototoka Stream, the pool near Pākaraka, north of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle