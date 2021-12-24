Purnell House: 90 years on, another 90-year-old reflects on the Whanganui building's history

Alan Bowater with his handwritten history and memories of Purnell House. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Alan Bowater and Purnell House - the former Wanganui Technical College hostel in Purnell St - go back a long way. Both turned 90 this year and "still standing tall". Alan, who still regularly catches up with some of his schoolmates, has compiled a history of the building and memories of his time as a boarder at what was then known as College House.

My affinity with the complex is that it was opened in 1931 and that was the year I was born. I spent five years there as a secondary school boarder and part of those years were during World War II.

The foundation stone was laid in 1930. Sited on an 8½ acre section in Purnell St and built by Fletcher Construction, it was opened by Minister of Education Mr CJ Masters and the first batch of students entered in 1932.

Prior to this girl and boy students had separate boarding establishments in the city. This new institution was possibly the first co-ed secondary school hostel in New Zealand.

In 1933 Mr LBJ Chapple became the hostel head supervisor for 10 years, departing in 1943. At that time there were 52 boarders and the half-yearly fees were $25.

The subsequent hostel heads were:

Mr CH Wilson – supervisor 1944-50

Mr J Dash – school head 1950-53

Mr CC Day 1954-57

Mr KA Laws 1963-70

Mr JD Baker 1972-75

Mr G Balasingam 1976-77

Mr AR Wilson 1978-79 (closure of hostel)

In 1942 another dormitory was opened and the intake became 72 boys and 20 girls.

In 1960 the college became boys only – Wanganui Boys' College.

In 1994 the college became co-ed – Wanganui City College.

The hostel catered for pupils living in the country areas where it was difficult to attend secondary schools. Students came from a huge area including King Country, Rangitīkei, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Taranaki, plus Fiji, Niue, Samoa.

The building has had a range of uses since the hostel closed. Photo / Supplied

The grounds were extensive and had sports fields, a tennis court and drive-in frontage to the building with lawns and shrubs.

The building itself was two storeys with wings extending east and west. Upper storeys were for the housemaster and family, plus the girls' dormitory. The lower storeys had the kitchen and laundry, boys' dormitories and a common room for studies. Students and staff all dined together in a large dining room.

At the southern end of the building a wooden dormitory was added for extra numbers.

The total complex contained all the necessary amenities and hot water was supplied from a coke-fired boiler room with a caretaker in charge.

In later years the 20-bed dormitories were divided up into two-cubicle units allowing more privacy.

As a co-ed establishment, strict rules and timetables were observed. During my time, the overseeing staff had their own rooms and were mainly teachers from the college. Most came from completing their Training College years and required accommodation and were prepared to take the responsibility of overseeing the students. The hostel also had a qualified matron residing at all times.

The days started with a compulsory morning run for boys followed by a shower, bedmaking and tidying the dormitory. Following breakfast, off to College which was half a mile away – either walk or ride your bike if you were lucky enough to own one. Back at 12 for a hot meal then back to school.

Homework was completed in the common room.

Saturday nights were social nights there and many were taught to dance. On a special occasion we were able to have a fancy dress ball and invite girls from Girls' College to make up numbers.

Being at the hostel – or College House as it became known – during the war years we faced the normal restrictions of food and clothing rationing. The domestic staff faced problems too as so many of the working class were called up for defence services.

We were fortunate many women of the older group rallied and filled the positions. The boys were also able to help out senior citizens, whose families were away in essential services, by doing Saturday morning cutting of lawns etc and earning extra pocket money.

At that time we had a three-term year with holidays and once a term a long weekend break.

The college, as others do, had a four-house system to promote sport and cultural competitions each year. For many years, the hostel became one house "Alexander", but had become so dominant that in 1944 new entrants were allocated to other houses. Only those that had parents or siblings in the house previously were entitled to join Alexander House.

In 1978-79 authorities in Wellington advised that all educational facilities constructed of brick and mortar cement plaster be closed for safety reasons. This was a bombshell and not only included the hostel but several other school buildings in Whanganui.

It resulted in boarders having to find alternative accommodation to complete their year's studies; unexpected and unsettling – I know because I had a son there.

Mr Wilson, head of hostel, and his wife Betty, with six senior boys, remained in the building as caretakers until final closure.

In later years the building was used by various enterprises and there were always many rumours of what it was going to be used for.

The most successful venture was when it became Purnell House Catering and also became the meeting place of Wanganui Rotary Club.

Today I understand that it is privately owned and used partly as accommodation.

Even though the college has had several changes of name over the years, the school motto remains the same: Superanda omnia ferendo (All is overcome by working) – and the hostel over the years contributed greatly, with the students' academic achievements and sporting honours.