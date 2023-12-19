Pure Tūroa Limited has launched a bid to operate the Tūroa skifield at Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Issac Feldon

The Department of Conservation (DoC) wants public feedback on Pure Tūroa Limited’s application for a concession to operate the Tūroa ski area on Mt Ruapehu.

The company’s application comes after Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (RAL) entered liquidation earlier this year.

Deputy director-general of policy and regulatory services Ruth Isaac said the information received through the public notification period would be considered as part of the application process.

“DoC is required to run a robust and transparent concession process when it receives an application to use public conservation land for commercial purposes,” Issac said.

“Ensuring commercial activity on conservation land is carried out in a way that protects wildlife and landscape as much as possible is vital.”

Issac said the department understood there has been a lot of uncertainty around the future of skiing on Mt Ruapehu and thanked people for their patience with the process.

The submission period begins on Wednesday, December 20, and ends on February 9, 2024. Pure Tūroa’s application and a submission form will be available on the DoC website.

The holiday period (December 20 to January 10) is not included in the 20-working-day minimum timeframe, which starts on January 11, 2024.

If submitters wish to be heard in person, DoC will hold a public hearing in February 2024.

At this stage, DoC has not received an application for concessions for the Whakapapa skifield so it will remain under the management of RAL’s receivers until further notice.