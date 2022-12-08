The proposed speed limit for Ūpokongaro village is 40km/h. Photo / Bevan Conley

The proposed speed limit for Ūpokongaro village is 40km/h. Photo / Bevan Conley

The speed limit through Upokongaro village is set to be halved.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is currently consulting on a new permanent speed limit of 40km/h through the village and a 30km/h speed limit during school hours.

At the moment the speed limit on the state highway (SH4) through the village is 70km/h.

The proposed new speed limits would ensure people living in and visiting Upokongaro were safe, Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Linda Stewart said.

“It’s our responsibility to do better for communities like Upokongaro,” Stewart said.

“We’re asking people to have a look at our proposals online and let us know if there are any other factors we should consider when finalising our plan.”

Upokongaro School board member Aaron Maru said the proposals were great news.

“We’ve been pushing for this over the last few years and everybody’s over the moon about it,” Maru said.

“There’s been an increase in walking and cycling and kids love biking to school now but the speeds on the road are scary,” Maru said.

In 2020, students took part in the first official crossing of the new cycle and pedestrian bridge over the Whanganui River connecting Upokongaro to Papaiti on the other side.

The bridge was recognised as good news for tourism and visitors to the area; however, a safety issue raised for people cycling and walking was the state highway speed limit.

Concerns were heightened by the expectation vehicle speeds through the village could increase once roadworks on the state highway south of the village finish.

There has been a 30km/h temporary speed limit during the works.

The speed limit proposals are part of an Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan, under a new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022 and a new approach to managing speeds.