Presenting the new Gonville Fun Club

The Gonville Fun Club starts on February 15 at Gonville Library. Photo / Paul Brooks

With the start of the new school year around the corner, the Gonville Library looks forward to launching their new programme The Gonville Fun Club.

This programme calls all 6 to 14-year-old school children to join in the daily after school activities, happening Monday to Friday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm from February 15.

Every day there will be a different activity and there is something for everyone.

On Monday the week starts with Reading Buddies where children can read in pairs, help each other reading and discuss the stories they're reading amongst themselves with other pairs of readers or with the librarians.

On Tuesday there will be Minecraft. You can bring your own device or borrow one from the library. Please register when you want to borrow one of the seven devices available to use.

On Wednesday you can come to the library to play board games. Come over with your friends and play together or come over by yourself and library staff will find you others to play with.

On Thursdays the library will still have Creation Station where everyone is welcome for a fun, quick and easy craft to take home afterwards.

On Friday there is DIY Fun in a Box. Come to the library and pick something you like out of the box. There will be games, reading material, colouring in, crafting, activity sheets …

The daily programme is suitable for primary school children, does not require daily attendance and is completely free of charge.

For more information please contact the Gonville Library at 06 344 5872 or gonville@whanganuilibrary.com.