Premiere of Whanganui River documentary to be followed by virtual gathering

Colorado River Indian Tribes chairwoman Amelia Flores at Tieke Marae on the Whanganui River. Photo / Supplied

A short documentary shot on the Whanganui River has received its world premiere as part of this month's American Indian Film Festival.

In From The Mountains to The Sea, North American indigenous leaders travel to Aotearoa to meet the Māori iwi who achieved legal recognition of the Whanganui River in 2017.

That recognition, commonly referred to as 'personhood' in Western law, affords the river the same rights and protections as a legal person receives.

News of the ruling was warmly received by indigenous communities worldwide, including the peoples of the Colorado River Basin.

The Colorado River flows through seven US and two Mexican states, with management policies differing across territories.

Generations of mismanagement and the increasing effects of climate change have caused the river's flow and water levels to decline to historic lows, with devastating effects on the local peoples and their environment.

In 2021, the Federal government in the US declared a drought in the region for the first time in modern history, in recognition of the crisis across the Colorado River Basin.

While 30 Native American tribal groups maintain historic ties to the basin, the legislation that guides its management has been developed without their input.

The meeting, documented through the direction of New Zealander Anna Marbrook, was envisioned to share indigenous ways of governance and protection of the natural world.

Marbrook produced the film alongside Aleena Kawe of US-based non-profit organisation Red Star International Inc.

From The Mountains to The Sea premiered at the festival on November 5, and will be followed by a one-day virtual gathering called A Meeting of Sacred Waters, which advocates for and explores indigenous pathways to heal rivers through sustainable, systemic change.

Speakers and guests include Amelia Flores (chairwoman, Colorado River Indian Tribes), Turama Hawira and Keria Ponga (Te Pou Tupua o Te Awa o Whanganui), Secretary Deb Haaland (US Department of Interior, First Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary), and José Francisco Calí Tzay (United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples).

A full viewing of the documentary will be included in the online event, which will be held on November 19 (NZ time) from 9am to 3pm.

To register for A Meeting of Sacred Waters, go to: www.redstarintl.org/uncategorized/sacredwaters/