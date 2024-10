A wheelchair-bound man was left stuck after Powerco failed to inform Durie Hill residents of a planned outage.

A wheelchair-bound man was left stuck after Powerco failed to inform Durie Hill residents of a planned outage.

Powerco has apologised for failing to inform customers of a planned outage for Durie Hill customers.

On October 2, 184 homes in Durie Hill lost power in a planned outage but were not notified in advance.

Durie Hill resident Tiffany Davies said her husband, who has myotonic muscular dystrophy, depended on electricity for his oxygen machine and electric wheelchair.

Davies was out of the home at the time, leaving her husband stuck in his chair.

“With no planning, he’s pretty stuck,” she said.