A downed powerline due to a fallen tree near Whanganui East cut power to 484 properties on Tuesday afternoon.
The tree fell on SH4 Riverbank Rd, between Paul’s Rd and Kaimatira Rd at around 1.09pm.
A Powerco spokesperson said 423 customers had their power restored within 30 minutes of the incident.
According to Metservice, Whanganui experienced an average speed of 39km/h winds at 1pm, over double the speed at 12pm with 19km/h.
Powerco said that downed lines should always be treated as live and to stay at least 10m away from the lines and poles.