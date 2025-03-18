Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Power outage in Whanganui after downed tree falls on powerlines

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

A fallen tree on SH4, Riverbank Rd, was the cause of a power outage for parts of Whanganui, March 18. Photo / Max Kealey

A fallen tree on SH4, Riverbank Rd, was the cause of a power outage for parts of Whanganui, March 18. Photo / Max Kealey

A downed powerline due to a fallen tree near Whanganui East cut power to 484 properties on Tuesday afternoon.

The tree fell on SH4 Riverbank Rd, between Paul’s Rd and Kaimatira Rd at around 1.09pm.

A Powerco spokesperson said 423 customers had their power restored within 30 minutes of the incident.

According to Metservice, Whanganui experienced an average speed of 39km/h winds at 1pm, over double the speed at 12pm with 19km/h.

Powerco said that downed lines should always be treated as live and to stay at least 10m away from the lines and poles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle