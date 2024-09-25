NZTA said it anticipated further temporary pothole fixes would be likely due to heavy and persistent rain. Photo / Eva de Jong
Ten potholes in Whanganui repaired to meet the Government’s Pothole Prevention Fund targets had reopened just days later - although New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says the faults were due to persistent wet weather.
On September 18, about 10 potholes on State Highway 3 Carlton Ave were repaired by NZTA to meet the Government Policy Statement on land transport, with an expectation a greater number of potholes on state highways would be identified and fixed within 24 hours.
Two days after the repair job,the Chronicle photographed the repaired potholes, which had visible gaps and were filled with water.
In response to questions about whether the repairs had failed, NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani said the volume of traffic on Carlton Ave increased the risk of the road failing during extended periods of wet weather, such as had been experienced lately.
“Crews were on-site on Saturday making temporary fixes; however, with further heavy and persistent rain [on Sunday], it’s anticipated further temporary fixes will be likely,” Pani said.