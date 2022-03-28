Police are continuing to investigate an attempted robbery at the Pylon Dairy on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police are still looking for a man in connection with the attempted robbery of the Pylon Dairy in Aramoho on Sunday.

While there were no significant updates on the case on Monday, police said they were continuing to investigate and were looking into positive lines of inquiry.

Detective Constable Nadine Staples said the man entered the Somme Parade dairy around 11.45am on Sunday.

He had a small weapon and demanded money from the shopkeeper.

After leaving without taking anything, the man was followed by a member of the public in a white van, Staples said.

The man was wearing a black cap, black face mask, black hoodie over an orange t-shirt, light coloured knee-length shorts and distinctive striped sneakers.

Anyone with any information can contact the police via 105 and quote file number 220327/8202.