Pylon Dairy on Somme Parade. Photo / File

Police are calling for help in their search for a man who failed in his attempt to steal money from a Somme Parade dairy on Sunday.

Detective Constable Nadine Staples from Whanganui police said the man entered Pylon Dairy on Somme Pde about 11:45am on Sunday.

He had what police are calling a "small weapon" and demanded money from the shopkeeper.

After leaving the store without taking anything the man was followed by a member of the public in a white van, Staples said.

The male was wearing a black cap, black face mask, black hoodie or orange t-shirt, knee-length light coloured shorts over black leggings, and distinctive striped sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this male to please come forward.

"We're also asking for the driver of the white van to come forward, as we are keen to know what they may have seen."

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 220327/8202.