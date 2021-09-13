Police seeking information regarding Whanganui crash

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Whanganui on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Somme Parade at 12.30pm.

Police said the driver of one vehicle pulled out without checking behind them. The following car ended up on its roof after the crash, but the driver was not injured.

Constable Trevor Scarrow said police were searching for a silver Audi, which fled the scene after the crash.

"Witnesses have told us he was talking to a woman on the opposite side of the road and has pulled across to speak to her and hasn't seen the car behind him.

"Luckily the driver of the Subaru was wearing his seatbelt and wasn't injured."

Scarrow said anyone with any sightings or information on the silver Audi, with the registration number LHT18, should contact the Whanganui Police Station.