Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at a house fire in Whanganui East.

Three fire engines, police and St John were called to the Tinirau St property around 9.40am today.

Fire and Emergency NZ Whanganui senior station officer Jemal Weston said the back of the property, including some sheds, was well alight when they arrived.

All occupants got out of the house uninjured.

Weston said it was yet to be determined where and how the fire started. An investigation is under way.