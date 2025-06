The incident occurred on Seafront Rd, Castlecliff, about 4.10pm on May 25.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The incident occurred on Seafront Rd, Castlecliff, about 4.10pm on May 25.

Police have named the man who died in a single-vehicle dirt bike crash at Castlecliff, Whanganui.

He was 25-year-old Paki Topi Rongo Whiti-ao Maaka Ngaira, of Castlecliff.

The incident occurred on Seafront Rd, Castlecliff, about 4.10pm on May 25.

Ngaira’s bike, which crashed into a parked vehicle, rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/whanganui-chronicle/news/fatal-whanganui-crash-police-appeal-for-help-after-bike-taken-from-scene/N3HLMRRMTFCIBG5AXT3ADEI6DA/">was allegedly taken before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.