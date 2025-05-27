Loved ones of Ryan Satterthwaite are grieving the loss of the 19-year-old after he suffered fatal injuries on Monday. Video / Ethan Manera

Police are appealing for information after motorcycle was allegedly taken from a fatal crash scene near Whanganui.

A motorcycle crashed into a parked car on Seafront Rd about 4.10pm on Sunday and the 25-year-old male rider died a short time later.

Sergeant Mark Taylor said police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw any motorcycles in the Castlecliff area between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday.

“Disappointingly, after the rider crashed and before emergency services arrived, a group of people on motorbikes took the crash victim’s bike.