Police responded to the event at 4.10pm. Photo / NZME

One person is dead after a dirt bike crashed into a parked vehicle in Castlecliff.

Police were called to the crash on Seafront Rd at 4.10pm on Sunday.

The rider died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Hato Hone St John also attended.

The road was closed for a time.