Police making inquiries into fire in public toilets in Hāwera

Eva de Jong
By
Whanganui Chronicle
Police are making inquiries after a fire in public toilets on Little Regent St, Hāwera.

A fire in a South Taranaki public toilet is being looked into by police, who say there are “limited lines of inquiry”.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said fire services responded to reports of a fire in the public toilets in Hāwera, in the centre of town, about 1.20pm on Sunday.

“When we got there we found there was a small fire at the rear of the toilets.

“It was quickly extinguished by our crews.”

Munn said fire crews had notified police as “that’s not a normal thing to happen”.

Police said they had made inquiries into what happened at the public toilets on Little Regent St.

“At this stage, there are limited lines of inquiry.”

Anyone with any information that might help police can call 105 and quote file number 241208/5331.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

