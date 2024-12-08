Police are making inquiries after a fire in public toilets on Little Regent St, Hāwera.

A fire in a South Taranaki public toilet is being looked into by police, who say there are “limited lines of inquiry”.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said fire services responded to reports of a fire in the public toilets in Hāwera, in the centre of town, about 1.20pm on Sunday.

“When we got there we found there was a small fire at the rear of the toilets.

“It was quickly extinguished by our crews.”

Munn said fire crews had notified police as “that’s not a normal thing to happen”.