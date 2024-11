The remains of the car after the fire, which happened at about 2.30am on Morgan St near Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Eva de Jong

A car on fire near Castlecliff Beach this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire services were called to the fire on Morgan St at 2.23am.

“It’s been passed to the police to have a look at.”

No one was injured and ambulance services were not called.

Fire crews put out the fire and had left the scene by 3.14am.