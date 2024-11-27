Advertisement
Police locate body near Kaiwhaiki in search for missing Whanganui man

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Michael Roberts was reported missing on November 20.

Police have located a body thought to be a Whanganui man who went missing on November 20.

A police spokesman said police located a body near Kaiwhaiki on Wednesday afternoon, believed to be Michael Roberts.

Formal identification procedures are under way.

Police previously appealed for sightings of Roberts, also known as Mike, who was last seen in a vehicle turning left on to Glasgow St heading towards the Whanganui River.

He had been spotted on CCTV footage leaving the Gull service station on Polson St around 1.35am.

More to come.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

