Police are appealing for any sightings of a man who went missing in the Whanganui area on November 20.

The man called Michael, also known as Mike, was last seen on Polson St at around 1.35am.

At around 1.45am he was seen with his white Suzuki Vitara, with the registration BNY978, at the Gull service station on Victoria Ave.

He left the service station, turning left on to Glasgow St heading towards the Whanganui River.