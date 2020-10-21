Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels HQ in Whanganui

Police outside the Hells Angels HQ on Kaikokopu Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

There was a significant police presence on Kaikokopu Rd in Whanganui on Wednesday afternoon as police executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels gang headquarters.

More than 10 police cars and dozens of uniformed officers closed the road between Murray St and Savage Cres, while officers conducted a search of the address.

The Armed Offenders Squad was positioned outside the building.

Police would not comment on the search warrant, or confirm if any property was seized or arrests were made.

More to come.