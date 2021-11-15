Plumber Dan Duck Race returns for its sixth year

The Plumber Dan duck has been put out on the river for all to see. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Plumber Dan duck has been put out on the river for all to see. Photo / Bevan Conley

A giant yellow duck is once again taking pride of place in the Whanganui River, and that can only mean one thing - the annual Plumber Dan Duck Race is upon us.

Two thousand plastic ducks are set to dive off the Dublin Street Bridge on Saturday to begin their journey down river to Paddle Steamer Waimarie, all in the name of charity.

Last year a record $20,000 was raised for Jigsaw Whanganui, which will be the recipients of the fundraising again this year.

Plumber Dan himself, Dan Goldsworthy, said ticket sales ($10 per duck) had been a little slower than last year, but there would still be a good field by the time the weekend rolled around.

It will be the sixth time the event has been held.

The first duck home will bag its owner $1,000, with $500 for second place and $250 for third.

"Obviously Covid-19 has impacted things this year," Goldsworthy said.

"We're still working out how to keep distances down the river, and there won't be the activities for the kids and other little fundraising things.

"Hopefully, it (Covid-19) stays out of Whanganui until Saturday."

Despite the threat of the virus, Goldsworthy said the organisers of the race were determined to make it happen.

Plumber Dan's annual soapbox derby has already been cancelled, something Goldsworthy said was "gutting".

"Jigsaw is awesome. They're a really good team, and we like to support them

"There could be unknowns between now and Saturday that prevent it from happening, but there's only a week to go. We're counting down.

"We live in hope. Without hope, what do we have?"

Tickets for the race are still available at the Plumber Dan and Jigsaw Whanganui offices.

It kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.