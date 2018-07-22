Thirty-eight students who successfully completed programmes of study with Whanganui training provider Training For You were acknowledged at a ceremony last week.
Students, their families and supporters gathered alongside tutors and other staff at Heritage House.
The ceremony opened with a warming performance from Whanganui High School senior students Cypress Kani-Hirinui, Toka Poa and Wiremu Rogan - winnners of the Tangata Beats category, and overall regional finalists in the 2018 Smokefree Rockquest competition.
The 38 students were presented with certificates of completion, across six areas of study; Business Administration & Technology, Healthcare, Literacy and Numeracy, Early Childhood Education and Foundation Skills. Several special awards were presented to students who showed outstanding attributes.