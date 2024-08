A person is in a serious condition in Whanganui Hospital after a logging truck rolled in Taihape. Photo/ NZME

A person is in a serious condition in Whanganui Hospital after a logging truck rolled in Taihape early today.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Michael Anderson said fire crews responded about 5.05am.

“When our crews arrived we found a logging truck that had rolled on its side, and no reports of any persons trapped.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified at 5.26am.

An ambulance took a patient in a serious condition to Whanganui Hospital.