There were two crashes in the Rangitīkei district on Tuesday, with one person having to be rescued after being trapped in their vehicle. Photo / NZME.

One person has to be extricated from a car following a crash in Hunterville.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 in the Rangitīkei district at 3.28pm on Tuesday after a car crashed into a tree.

One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition.

“We extricated them,” Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

“There was just one person trapped, and it looked like we freed them within three minutes of arriving.”