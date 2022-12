A police spokesperson said there was only person in the vehicle. Photo / NZME

One person was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital following a single-car crash on State Highway 1 at Mangaweka in Rangitīkei on Saturday morning.

Police were called just before 2am, a spokesperson said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken by helicopter in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two fire trucks attended the scene.