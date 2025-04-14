Artists of any age, any medium and region connected to the Whanganui River are invited to submit a piece created within the past year.

The last review in 2022 attracted 212 entries.

Arthur said that the recency of the art reflected trends in the art world, with some years having an influx of sculpture and others with more glass art.

“It’s a great snapshot of the region’s creativity now.”

There are 11 awards up for grabs, including the Pattillo Open Award which offers $7000 and a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery.

All of the awards have increased in value this year.

The pieces will be judged by Abby Cunnane who joined the Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery as director in January.

Abby Cunnane, Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery director, is the judge for the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review 2025.

Cunnane has previously worked with The Physics Room, St Paul St Gallery and City Gallery Wellington.

This is the final year of Pattillo’s partnership with the gallery as sponsor for the review.

“It has been a privilege to support the Whanganui Arts Review and to witness the extraordinary talent that emerges from this region,” Anne Pattillo said.

The Sarjeant Gallery is searching for a new sponsor for 2026.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in what the principal sponsorship looks like,” Arthur said.

“The principal sponsor gets lots of input and visibility to a creative audience who’s really receptive.”

After submission day on May 19, the works will be judged and selected works will be on display at the Sarjeant from May 31, the day of the award ceremony, until August 31.

For submission details, eligibility criteria and award categories, visit sarjeant.org.nz

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.