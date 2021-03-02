Patillo Arts Review awards ceremony cancelled, but winners to be announced online

The 2021 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review drew more than 180 entrants from around the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The opening night event and awards ceremony of the 2021 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review, has been cancelled but there'll be an online alternative.

The event, scheduled for Friday, March 5, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

Instead, at 7pm on Friday the Sarjeant Gallery's new Arts Review online hub will stream the announcement of this year's winners, commentary by judge Reuben Friend and the announcement of the open award winner and Pattillo Project recipient for 2022.

The content will remain on the Arts Review hub for later viewing.

Despite the event cancellation, the Arts Review exhibition will still open to the public at Sarjeant on the Quay at 10.30am on Saturday, March 6, and run until Sunday, May 16.

The Arts Review artist talks scheduled for March 6 and March 11 at Sarjeant on the Quay have also been cancelled and will move online at a date to be scheduled. The dates will be notified on the Sarjeant's Facebook page.