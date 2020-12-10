Papaiti Rd blocked by slip, but no other reports of major Whanganui incidents

Papaiti Road was blocked by a slip on Friday morning. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Papaiti Rd in Whanganui will be closed until at least midday on Friday, December 11, after a slip about 6km out of town.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said logging operations had ceased while the road was being checked further up.

"At this stage we expect the road to reopen by midday.

"There are numerous small slips around the district – the heavy rainfall has certainly had an impact.

"At this stage it is only Papaiti Rd that is closed, but our infrastructure team is keeping an eye on the network and will advise us if there are any further closures due to slips. In that case we'll get notifications out straight away."