The Pakihi Maori Summit is coming back for 2022. Photo / Supplied

Māori startup businesses will have a chance to celebrate, connect and build for the future as the Pakihi Māori Summit returns this Saturday.

The summit is a free four-hour collaboration event between Whanganui Pakihi (business) Māori and Whanganui & Partners.

Whanganui Pakihi Māori project lead Seletar Taputoro said the summit was a great chance to celebrate and highlight the success of start-up Māori businesses.

"This is about coming together as a community and inspiring and supporting one another," Taputoro said.

Taputoro wanted people to have the confidence to convert their early ideas and business concepts into successful ventures and said the summit was here to help develop that.

"We know that it is crucial to seek and accept help all along your business journey and the Summit is an opportunity to reinforce that."

Whanganui & Partners strategic lead of business Suz Hepi said the summit was developed to engage Māori businesses to support services and pathways.

"We know there's a great advantage for businesses to be able to meet and speak to support services all in one place and really get an idea of the breadth and availability of support out there for them," Hepi said.

"Interacting kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) makes all the difference in people feeling supported and valued."

In line with that, the summit will be attended by representatives of Whanganui & Partners, Te Manū Atatu, Te Puni Kōkiri, Inland Revenue Te Tari Taake, ANZ, Ministry for Social Development, Statistics NZ, The Generator and Thrive.

There will be 18 businesses manning stalls at the Summit, and nine stakeholders and service providers, creating an interactive space where people can browse and learn.

In addition to support services, the Summit's "kōrero on the couch" will feature inspirational speakers talking about their experiences and offering advice and strategies.

These speakers will include musician DJ Sir-Vere, Ash Patea of Kii Tai Culture & Education, costume designer Lee Williams of PAETUIA - The realm of sewing, Richie and Casey Graham from Grahams Civil Contractors, all hosted by MC Taiaroa Neho.

The summit will run from 10am until 2pm at Frank Bar + Eatery on November 5 and all are welcome to attend.

To register to attend, go to the "news and events" section of the "business" page on the Discover Whanganui website.