The Paddle Steamer Waimarie. Photo/ Supplied

The Paddle Steamer Waimarie and Tramways Whanganui are working together to offer their visitors a ride on Mable, Whanganui's restored original tram, after their river cruise.

When booking on the Waimarie for any Sunday Cruising at 11, passengers will be able to add to their Whanganui experience by taking a ride on Mable following their paddle steamer cruise.

Salvaged from the bottom of the Whanganui River where she sat for around 50 years, the Paddle Steamer Waimarie was restored to her former glory and re-launched in 2000 to make her New Zealand's only authentic coal-fired paddle steamer still in operation.

Whanganui's No 12 Tram, (aka Mable) was removed from service in the mid-20th century, but was rediscovered after a few decades and lovingly restored through the efforts of the late David Harre in 2008, who then gifted it back to the people of Whanganui.

Tramways Whanganui. Photo/ Supplied

Mable restarted operations on a short length of track in 2012, 100 years after its first operation on the streets in 1912. The year 2022 marks the 110th year anniversary of this historic event.

The tram ride will include a tour of the Tramways Shed where a short history of Whanganui's Tramways will be given.

Chairman of the Waimarie Operating Trust, Stuart Hylton, says the operating trust sees this as a great opportunity to work with another heritage tourism operation.

"Particularly when the tram stops right outside the Riverboat Centre."

Chairman of the Tramways Whanganui Trust, Kritzo Venter, says in the future they intend to work similarly with other tourism operators to promote Whanganui, the paddle steamer and tourism opportunities.

"We are really pleased to be working with the Waimarie to encourage opportunities for passengers on the Waimarie to also have a ride on Mable. This makes for a uniquely Whanganui heritage transport experience."