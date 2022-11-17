SPCA Whanganui hopes an owner for this particularly friendly cat comes forward after it followed one of its staff members into work. Photo / Supplied

SPCA Whanganui hopes an owner for this particularly friendly cat comes forward after it followed one of its staff members into work. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA is hoping the owner of a particularly friendly cat which turned up at its Whanganui premises will come forward.

SPCA Whanganui feline animal attendant Crystal Ross-Waitai said the cat turned up to the driveway to its centre as she was opening the gate.

"I just called out to her to see if she'll come over because a lot of the time they'll just run away but she came running over," she said.

After noticing the cat was quite skinny and had been feeding babies, Ross-Waitai decided to take the cat up the driveway to the centre to scan her for a microchip.

"She hopped into my car and we drove down to the front, and she hopped out of the car.

"I didn't even have to carry her."

She said it was rare for a cat to be so friendly around the centre.

"A lot of the time lots of animals don't like being here because there are so many different smells, and if they're not used to it it'll kind of just scare them away."

The scan revealed the cat wasn't microchipped, but Ross-Waitai and her manager believed she must be owned due to her collar and her friendly personality.

The cat has been with SPCA since last Thursday, and since then she has been a favourite with the staff at the centre.

"Everyone loves her, everyone thinks she's got so much character ... we would think someone would be missing her very very dearly because of how cool she is," Ross-Waitai said.

Under the Animal Welfare Act, the SPCA is holding her in the centre under a seven-day stray hold, which will last until Friday afternoon.

Ross-Waitai said if someone believed the cat was theirs they could come into the centre.

However, if no one comes to retrieve her by Friday afternoon, SPCA staff will begin the adoption process - which included desexing, microchipping, vaccinating, and making sure her flea and worm medications are up to date.